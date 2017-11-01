Yosemite National Park and Bass Lake in the Fall is a Well Kept Secret For Couples, Empty Nesters and a Couple of Friend’s

Fall is generally quieter and less expensive than summer.
Kids are back in school so the park, restaurants and activities are less crowded.
Prices are generally lower for accommodations, packages and activities.
Oakhurst, CA. (October 31, 2017)- Yosemite National Park and Bass Lake is a great place to visit any time of year, but truly the fall is a well-kept secret for couples, empty nesters even a couple of friend’s who want to visit without battling for parking, the crowds and kids. Fall weather is the perfect time to indulge in all your outdoor activities such as seeing the leaves on the trees change color, hiking, cycling and indulging in local fall events while enjoying cool mornings, sunny days, mountain quietness and star-studded nights.
Getting to Yosemite from Madera, Fresno and the Central Valley is simple and the perfect weekend getaway. Take Highway 41 north (Fresno) into Yosemite National Park.
“Summer is our busiest time but fall is a favorite time for couples, empty nesters and a couple of friend’s because of the quietness and less crowds, it really is the perfect time of year and truly something special to visit the mountains at this time of year,” said Therese Williams , Director of Public Relations for Visit Yosemite Madera County.
The average temperature for Yosemite National Park should range from around 59°F at night to 72°F in the daytime in mid-autumn. The higher you go, the colder and more temperamental the climate gets. The South Gate entrance neighborhoods consisting of Madera County, Oakhurst and Bass Lake expect the highs to be in the mid to upper 70s with nightly lows in the 60s.
Rates for accommodation reduce dramatically during the fall, which is another good reason to head to the mountains.
Lakefront suites, cozy mountain cabins, superior modern amenities and great service await you at The Pines Resort, an inviting Yosemite hotel on Bass Lake.
The Redwoods In Yosemite is located in the historic town of Wawona just 6 miles INSIDE the Southern entrance of Yosemite. We have over 120 fully equipped vacation homes and a Wedding and Event Center. Bring your favorite picnic or BBQ fare and enjoy your stay! Hike to Chilnualna Falls, the historic Wawona Swinging Bridge or Wawona Meadow Loop or simply curl up in front of the fire with a good book.
If you are looking for a place to stay and play, Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will make for a memorable visit.
Yosemite is best explored by foot, park the car and hit the many trails that are designed for all abilities from easy to difficult.
You can also experience Yosemite by taking a bus or guided tour and for something breathtaking and memorable take a scenic flight and see all over Yosemite.
The region is buzzing with events during fall.
Madera is one of the richest agriculture centers in the world, fall brings pomegranates and Madera County puts on the Madera Pomegranate Festival, Saturday November 4th.
This fall, taste some of Madera’s wine at the Madera Wine Trail’s November Holiday Spirit Weekend November 11th & 12th. Join California’s most renowned vintners as they come together in Yosemite to share some of their most acclaimed wines. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to chat with the vintners as you sample their latest vintages and perfectly-aged selections. The elegant event culminates with a five-course dinner featuring dishes perfectly paired to the featured wines. With seven sessions through November and December, the Grand Grape Celebration will make your Yosemite vacation one you’ll never forget.
Of course, autumn is The Bracebridge Dinner Heraldic horns sound throughout Yosemite National Park's elegant Majestic Yosemite Hotel, calling guests to enter Bracebridge Hall. Come travel back through time to a Christmas of centuries past, where glorious music and sumptuous food are but part of America's best-loved holiday tradition.
For more information on adventures, special deals and planning your fall getaway in Yosemite National Park, Bass Lake and Madera County this fall visit www.yosemitethisyear.com or call +1 559.683.4636.
About Visit Yosemite Madera County
The Southern Yosemite Visitors Bureau was formed in 1985. It has been operating at The Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau for 30 years. The Bureau was established by a group from the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce with a vision of the growing potential for drawing the millions of visitors to Yosemite National Park to the many businesses and attractions in Madera County. Recently the visitor’s bureau changed its name to Visit Yosemite | Madera County to more accurately reflect its mission to promote all there is to see and do in Yosemite and Madera County.
A little insider tip: Yosemite’s nicest season is happening now. Fall colors, quiet hikes, and—best of all—your own cozy cabin in Yosemite! Right inside the national park and hidden in a secluded grove, The Redwoods in Yosemite is a clutch of cabins offering privacy and adventure. With 125 cabins and homes to choose from, take your pick: an intimate log cabin for a romantic getaway; a spacious layout for the whole family; something large enough for friends to gather, including the four-legged furry kind (many of the options are pet-friendly!). Breathe the crisp mountain air as you BBQ your favorite meals on your private deck and sip a glass of wine. Watch the fluffy clouds float overhead from your outdoor hot tub. And of course, go on adventures in California’s most famous national park! Hike nearby on the beautiful Wawona Meadow Loop Trail and Chilnualna Falls Trail. Or venture to the valley floor for meadow views of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. This holiday season, stay right in Yosemite National Park. Your private home in Yosemite awaits.
