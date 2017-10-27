Fundraiser today for PJ Kuzmitski at 4 p.m. prior to Homecoming games

Yosemite High JV football player PJ Kuzmitski, 14, smiles during a visit from his teammates and Clovis High JV players at Valley Children's Hospital Oct. 22. A fundraising Tailgate Party will be held for PJ and his family at 4 p.m. today (Friday) at The Landing, directly across the road from Yosemite High. He will also be honored during tonight’s Yosemite’s Homecoming games with Amador High. JV game is at 5 p.m. - varsity 7. Craig Kohlruss Fresno Bee