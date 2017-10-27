Fundraiser today for PJ Kuzmitski at 4 p.m. prior to Homecoming games

On Sept. 27, PJ Kuzmitski, a freshman at Yosemite High and member of the Badger JV football team, suffered a catastrophic injury during practice. He was immediately taken by ambulance to Valley Children’s Hospital, and once stabilized, transferred to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
It was there that he underwent vascular surgery on his right leg to repair the damage, but despite the excellent medical care that PJ received at both hospitals, the decision was made to amputate PJ’s right leg below the knee on Oct. 3.
After undergoing amputation, 10 subsequent hyperbaric treatments, and daily medical treatments, PJ was transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital on Oct. 16 to begin his rehabilitation program. PJ was released from Valley Children’s Hospital on Oct. 23rd and is currently undergoing outpatient services on his road to recovery. To see related story go to: www.sierrastar.com/news/local/article178550671.html
Tailgate Party today at 4 p.m.
Mountain Muscle’s 2nd Annual Homecoming Tailgate Party will be a fundraiser for PJ and his family.
The Tailgate Party will start at 4 p.m. today (Friday) at The Landing, directly across the road from Yosemite High.
“We are very optimistic and hoping to have hundreds of people attend to support PJ and his family therefore food donations for the tailgate would be greatly appreciated,’ said Meloni Mullins of Mountain Muscle.
There is no cost to attend the potluck style Tailgate Party although donations will be accepted on behalf of the Kuzmitski family.
Honorary Captain
PJ will be Honorary Captain of the JV team during tonight’s Homecoming game. He will also be at mid-field for the toss of the coin for the varsity game.
PJ is a very strong spirited young man, and is an excellent wrestler and football player, and plans on returning to both sports as soon as he can.
PJ, who graduated from Rivergold Coarsegold Elementary School, proudly wears jersey No. 23 for the JV team. PJ is also an avid wrestler, coming to YHS from the Yosemite Badger Youth Wrestling Club, coached by Jeff Guynn and was looking forward to his first season wrestling for Yosemite High. He is loved and respected by his teammates, classmates, teachers and coaches. PJ is also a member of Yosemite FFA, having participated in Greenhand Leadership Conference and Ag Bio.
“PJ has immediate needs now that he has returned home,” said Boosters Treasurer Anita Johnson. “Our fundraising campaign will ensure that PJ has everything he needs to assimilate back into school and sports with the smoothest transition possible. The Yosemite Football Boosters is reaching out to our generous community, sports teams, and friends to assist PJ financially.”
Johnson noted that the Mountain Area has rallied to raise funds for PJ’s long term medical needs, specifically a high tech prosthetic which will allow PJ to continue with his sports and FFA activities.
“We are in contact with two non-profit organizations that we believe are going to be instrumental to PJ: The Challenged Athlete Foundation (www.challendgedathletes.org) and Wiggle Your Toes (www.wiggleyourtoes.org),” Johnson said.
Two ways to donate:
☆ Chase Bank Account - Yosemite Football Boosters – PJ Kuzmitski.
☆ Online donations through www.youcaring.com/pjkuzmitski-971313.
Details: If your organization would like to assist with fundraising, please contact Yosemite Football Boosters - Anne Guynn, (559)-760-8244, or Anita Johnson, (559) 760-6848.
Yosemite Football Boosters
