Sierra National Forest closing Minarets Road to repair damage suffered during 2017 winter storms

Clovis, California October 27, 2017 – Last winter’s storms brought much needed rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada, creating a significant amount of runoff, causing several roads on the Sierra National Forest (NF) to sustain considerable damage due the runoff from those storms.
Sierra NF engineers recently awarded a contract to repair damage to Minarets Rd. (4S81). Minarets road will be closed beginning November 26, 2017, while repair work begins. During the road closure, warning signs/barricades will be posted, at the Redinger Overlook above North Fork, and Clearwater Station until project completion.
“We anticipate this construction to last 30 days hoping to complete the project before the winter storms return,” said Dean Gould Forest Supervisor. With the road repaired it will lessen the chance of further increased damage occurring. Visitors to the forest will still have access to their favorite areas within the Bass Lake Ranger District using Beasore Rd. (5S07) from Bass Lake.
For more information regarding this road construction project please contact Forest Road Engineer Pablo Gonzalez at 559-297-0706 ext. #4961.
For more information regarding the Sierra NF, and current road conditions please contact the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather, CA. at 559-855-5355, Bass Lake Ranger District North Fork, CA. at 559-877-2218, or the Forest Supervisors office in Clovis, CA. at 559-297-0706. You can also find information online at www.fs.usda.gov/sierra
Comments