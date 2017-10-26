Yosemite National Park Expands the Park’s Museum Web Catalog

Over 2,000 objects now digitally available on the Yosemite Museum’s Web Catalog
Yosemite National Park has expanded and improved the Yosemite Museum’s Web Catalog to enhance the public’s ability to experience a wide variety of historically significant items. Visitors are invited to explore more than 2,000 catalog records for objects and images from the Yosemite Museum collection. These records include American Indian basketry, historic objects related to John Muir, and photographs taken by Carleton Watkins and George Fiske.
This project was made possible by a generous grant from Yosemite Conservancy, which has supported the Yosemite Museum for over 90 years. Yosemite National Park joins with 114 other parks represented on the Web Catalog, making over 500,000 museum catalog records and 200,000 historic images available online from National Park Service collections. The catalog records include important details about each object, including object name, material, artist/maker, dimensions and a description of the object.
The Yosemite Museum preserves more than 5.5 million objects and archives. Yosemite holds one of the most diverse museum collections in the National Park Service. The Museum collects cultural artifacts, natural specimens, and historic records that document the history of Yosemite National Park.
This is an ongoing project and the Yosemite Museum will continue to add and update records to the Web Catalog. The Museum is currently preparing a wide variety of additional natural history records and historic objects to be shared in the near future on the Web Catalog.
Visit the National Park Service Museum Collection’s Web Catalog at museum.nps.gov and select Yosemite National Park to browse items from the Yosemite Museum’s collection.
