Rash of mail theft in Coarsegold on Oct. 22

Sixty calls were made to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in the week of Oct. 16-22. Below is a sampling of these calls:
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 16: Deputy dispatched to the 31000 block of North Dome Dr in Coarsegold regarding a suspicious male who was harassing a female at her residence alleging to be a home inspector without providing any identification. The male was later located and informed about the laws of trespassing on private property. Case to be closed.
☆ Oct. 18: Deputy dispatched to the 31000 block of N Dome regarding a report of possible child abuse. After investigation it was determined there was no abuse. Report was written for documentation and case closed.
☆ Oct. 18: Deputy dispatched to the 33000 block of Skyline Ridge Trail regarding trespassing. Upon arrival a vehicle was observed leaving the property with the passenger matching the description of the trespassing party. Upon conducting an investigative traffic stop the passenger ran from the vehicle and was not located, however he was positively identified and found to be on parole. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for grand theft related to the trespassing call. He was transported and booked into Madera DOC. Charges to be filed with DA office and state parole. Vehicle was stored.
☆ Oct. 21: Deputy dispatched to the Chevron Gas Station regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The suspect was involved in a failure to yield upon being contacted by the Sheriff's Department resulting in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit terminated in Fresno County and the suspect was placed in custody and later booked for felony failure to yield. Report to be forwarded to the DA for filing charges.
☆ Oct. 22: Deputy dispatched to the 34000 block of Berenda Street due to a burglary. Photos were taken of damaged property, stolen items documented and report written.
☆ Oct. 22: Deputy dispatched to Road 417 and Apache Road due to a report of mail theft and vandalism. Photos taken and report written.
☆ Oct. 22: Deputy dispatched to Delaware Road and Road 417 due to a report of mail theft and vandalism. Photos taken, evidence collected and booked into the Madera County Sheriff's Office, statements were collected and report written.
☆ Oct. 22: Deputy dispatched to 35000 block of Highway 41 regarding theft of mail from community mailbox. Report taken for documentation.
North Fork
☆ Oct. 16: Deputies dispatched to the 33000 block of Willow Creek Drive in regards to a residential fire. Upon arrival it was discovered that the location of occurrence was the same as a reported domestic incident earlier in the day. An investigation was conducted and a male subject was arrested for criminal threats. Case forwarded to the Madera County DA to pursue charges.
☆ Oct. 18: Deputy dispatched to home located within the 31000 block of Arrowhead Trail in North Fork. An 18 year old male reportedly exposed his genitals to a seven year old male. The 18 year old was found to be mentally challenged. During the investigation it was determined no criminal activity occurred, however this case was written for documentation only. Case closed.
☆ Oct. 20: Deputies dispatched to the 33000 block of Cascadel Road, in regards to an incomplete 911 call. Upon arrival deputies interviewed all parties involved and conducted an investigation. Deputies learned that an elderly woman was at risk. She was taken to MCH under the W&I, gravely disable adult. Case pending additional follow up investigation.
Oakhurst
Oct. 17: Deputy on routine patrol in a marked Sheriff's Patrol Vehicle. Upon arriving at the Oakhurst Library, deputy observed a male sitting in front of the library during closed hours. A record check revealed the male had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The male was issued a citation. Case closed.
