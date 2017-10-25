Apply now for a college grant for the Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women

Applications are due by November 15th, 2017.
Do you live in the Oakhurst Area/Eastern Madera County Area? Are head of household and attending college? If so - the "Live Your Dream" Education and Training Awards for Women is now accepting applications for the 2017 Awards for our local club in Oakhurst, CA.
Determine if you are eligible -> www.soroptimist.org/awards/eligibility.html
To see if you meet all of the eligibility requirements - view here -> www.soroptimist.org/awards/apply.html to view the application materials.
Please return the application, plus TWO reference forms by Nov 15, 2017 to:
Soroptimist International of The Sierras
Club President - Joelle Leder Rule
PO Box 41, Oakhurst CA 93644
Soroptimist International of The Sierras is a local service club and part of Soroptimist International of the Americas (Soroptimist.org). Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Its major program, ‘Live Your Dream’ Awards provides cash grants for women seeking to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training. Since 1972, the award winning program has disbursed more than $25 million to tens of thousands of women, helping them to achieve their educational goals. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org - an online community offering volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.
For more information about Soroptimist International of The Sierras, contact Club President Joelle Leder Rule at JoelleLeder@gmail.com or visit us on facebook (SoroptimistofTheSierras2.org). Volunteer and get involved in your community as our monthly meetings are 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Crab Cakes Restaurant at Noon to 1pm.
