California Statewide Fire Summary

5,000 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 10 active wildfires, many of which are projected to be fully contained within the next few days. Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and perform fire suppression repair work.
Temperatures across the State are on the rise, dry out conditions. Firefighters continue to brace for potential high fire activity in Southern California due to gusty winds and low humidity. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect from Kern County down to San Diego County. Winds are expected to be strong, with gusts up to 55mph. In response to the increased fire conditions, CAL FIRE has added extra staffing. Learn more.
Even though November is right around the corner, fire danger remains high. CAL FIRE is urging all Californians to not only be prepared, but to ensure that they take actions to prevent sparking a new wildfire. Even household powered equipment like weed trimmers and lawn mowers can spark a fire if not used carefully. Learn more tips on how to prevent a wildfire at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
Since the start of the October Fire Siege on Sunday, October 8, CAL FIRE responded to 250 new wildfires. At the peak of the wildfires there were 21 major wildfires that, in total, burned over 245,000 acres, 11,000 firefighters battled the destructive fires that at one time forced 100,000 to evacuate, destroyed an estimated 8,400 structures, and sadly, took the lives of 42 people.
Fires of Interest:
**CAL FIRE Incidents**
CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (3 fires)
- In unified command with Santa Rosa Fire Department & Sonoma County Sheriff
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned
Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties (more info…)
Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa
- 36,807 acres, 94% contained
- An estimated 5,300 structures destroyed
- 22 civilian fatalities
Pocket Fire, Sonoma County (more info…)
North of Geyserville
- 17,357 acres, 89% contained
Nuns Fire, Sonoma & Napa Counties (more info…)
East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma
- 56,556 acres, 90% contained
- An estimated 1,200 structures destroyed
- 1 civilian fatality & 1 private water tender operator in Napa County
SOUTHERN LNU COMPLEX (1 fire)
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned
Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties (more info…)
South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa
- 51,624 acres, 95% contained
- An estimated 785 structures destroyed
- 6 civilian fatalities
Redwood Valley, Mendocino County (more info…)
North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley
- 36,523 acres, 98% contained
- An estimated 540 structures destroyed
- 8 civilian fatalities
Sulphur Fire, Lake County (more info…)
Clearlake Oaks
- 2,207 acres, 98% contained
Bear Fire, Santa Cruz County (more info…)
Bear Creek Canyon Road, northeast of Boulder Creek
- 391 acres, 79% contained
Church Fire, San Diego County (more info…)
Off Hwy 94 near Campo
- 100 acres, 90% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Wilson Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)
Mount Wilson, Mount Wilson Observatory
- 50 acres, 70% contained
Buffalo Fire, San Diego County (more info…)
Camp Pendleton
- 1,088 acres, 80% contained
Daniel Berlant, Assistant Deputy Director
