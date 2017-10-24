News Briefs - October 26 edition

Woman shot Tuesday morning
According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was shot Tuesday at about 2:30 a.m. in the yard of a house on Allen Road off Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
The victim was transported to the hospital by Sierra Ambulance. Her identity has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, and her condition was unknown at press time, although she was expected to make a full recovery.
The shooting is under investigation.
Fire victims sought
Grace Community Church of North Fork recently raised more than $2,000 for relief of those impacted by the Mission Fire of Sept. 24.
Those who suffered losses from the fire can send a written request to Grace Community Church, P.O. Box 193, North Fork, Calif., 93643. Explain the loss and approximate cost of replacement. Once the information is received, the church will prioritize the needs and give out everything donated, which includes gift certificates donated by an area market to replace some of the food lost due to the fire.
The church is still accepting donations for the cause, so those interested in donating can send a check to the above address.
Chalk Out
Oakhurst’s Chalk Out, as part of ARTober, will be held 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 29, in the Sierra Star parking lot. Come out to enjoy food vendors and live music while creating on a 4 x 4-foot space. Chalk provided and prizes for top designs in three age groups.
Details: Rhonda Salisbury, (559) 683-4636.
Property taxes
More than 56,000 tax bills were recently mailed out by the Madera County Treasurer-Tax Collector. Tax bills are also available online at www.madera-county.com/treasurer, where the taxpayer can select an option to view and/or pay the bill. While there is a convenience fee attached to online tax payments with credit card, that fee will be waived.
If taxpayers have not received their tax bill by Nov. 1, call (559) 675-7713.
Recycling Day
An electronic and tire recycling day will take place 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 11, in the Sierra Star parking lot. Drop off old or broken electronic items, and up to nine tires per vehicle/household with or without rims at no charge (this is offered to area residents only, no businesses). Heavy large equipment tires not accepted. Proof of Madera County residency required.
Details: www.FresnoEOC.org/Recycling.
Fundraiser for veterans working ranch
3 Stone Ranch will hold a fundraiser for the veterans working ranch 6-10 p.m., Nov. 18, at the Madera VFW Hall, Post #1981 (2026 N. Granada, Madera). Along with the tri-tip and chicken barbecue, and $200 script for casino gaming tables, there will be a silent auction. Beer and wine sold separately. Cost $38 for individuals and $65 per couple.
Details: www.3StoneRanch.Com.
Audubon field trip
The Yosemite Area Audubon will hold a field trip to Bass Lake on Oct. 28. Come explore the lake edge and adjacent forest, looking for waterfowl, woodpeckers, raptors and fall migrants. Meet at the Burger King parking lot in Oakhurst at 7:30 a.m., or meet at the lake in the lot across Road 222 from Recreation Point at about 8. Bring binoculars, snacks, water and wear layered clothing. The field trip will end about noon. Rain cancels.
Details: Vern Johnson (559) 760-6327, or roygbiv@nctv.com.
