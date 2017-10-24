Smith stepping down from school board

Yosemite Unified School District Board of Trustees member Joe Smith, will retire from his position effective Jan. 1.
Smith, in a letter to his fellow board members, cited recent medical issues and increased family responsibilities “demand that I focus my efforts on these matters.”
Smith served 12 years on the Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District, and had three years left on his second term on the YUSD board of trustees.
“It’s been a pleasure serving on both of these school district’s boards and working with everyone to have a positive impact on our community,” Smith said.
Staff Report
Comments