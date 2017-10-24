Howling Halloween

For those craving a ghoulishly good time, the Mountain Area promises plenty of spooktacular fun for youngsters of all ages.
The Hylton children (Kiana, Jayden and Kyler) along with friend Hailie Carrington were very specific during their search for the perfect pumpkin last week. Before hitting the Coarsegold Pumpkin Patch, they already had exactly what they would be carving in mind.
Hailie, 11, planned on transforming her pumpkin into a smiley face. Kiana, also 11, would create a unicorn, Jayden, 8, a bear, and Kyler, 7, a zombie.
“I’m going to pour ketchup all over the pumpkin to look like blood,” Kyler announced proudly.
The four had also planned out their ideal Halloween costumes. Hailie plans on dressing as a shattered doll, while the Hyltons will dress as zombies and zombie hunters.
The Coarsegold Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., everyday through Oct. 31. On Saturdays and Sundays, pony rides are offered, and the hope is that a straw bale hay ride will be available during the Tarantula Festival.
Other Halloween activities are:
☆ The 20th Annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival comes to life 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 28, in the Historic Village in Coarsegold. There are many contests, including pizza eating, scream-off, hairy legs, tarantula races, and best costume. Bake your best pumpkin pie to win an overnight stay at an area resort. Details: CoarsegoldEvents@yahoo.com, or (559) 683-3900.
☆ Stop by the Pines Village on Oct 28 for the second Annual Bass Lake Halloween Carnival, a safe and family-oriented alternative to the traditional trick-or-treat, where families can participate in a variety of activities, games and crafts. Details: (559) 642-3121.
☆ Trunk n Treat will take place 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31 at the Oakhurst Community College Center campus. Sponsored by the college center and Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, there will be costume conntests for boys and girls in multiple age groups, prizes for the best adult costume and best trunk. To become a trunker, call (559) 683-3940.
☆ Harvest at the Grove will offer games, hay rides, face painting, inflatables, live music, and of course, plenty of candy. The fun runs 6-9 p.m., Oct. 31 at The Grove in Ahwahnee. Details: (559) 683-7911.
☆ Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31, on main street North Fork; the North Fork Christian Center will offer free fun and food, a bounce house and coat-give-away, with hot dogs, desserts and candy for children, also 5-7 p.m.
Safety tips
With Halloween fast approaching, children will be decked out in costumes and focused on the hunt for candy. Cal Fire offers a few safety tips:
☆ When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so he or she can see out.
☆ Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.
☆ Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
☆ Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children and pets are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards.
☆ Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes and make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.
☆ Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.
If your children are going to Halloween parties at others’ homes, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.
☆ Keep your eye out for moving vehicles and or pedestrians at all time, especially in areas of poor lighting.
☆ Daylight savings time is Sunday, Nov. 5. Don’t forget to change your clocks and your batteries.
Details: www.fire.ca.gov.
