Caltrans Responds to Worst Wildfires in State’s History

October 23, 2017 2:50 PM

North Bay Fires in Napa and Sonoma Counties

NAPA and SONOMA COUNTIES – In this Caltrans News Flash, see how a Caltrans maintenance crew faces the challenge of removing hundreds of fire-damaged trees threatening a mountain highway in the wake of the worst fires in California’s history.

The deadly fires, which started October 7, 2017, destroyed structures, forced thousands of evacuations and caused major highway closures.

During the fires, Caltrans worked closely alongside CAL FIRE, CHP and other first responders to keep crucial highways open for firefighters and for residents needing to evacuate.

