Restraint grant to help save lives and reduce injuries

To ensure drivers, passengers, and children are properly restrained while traveling California’s roadways, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new traffic safety campaign entitled, “California Restraint Safety Education And Training” (CARSEAT).
The CARSEAT campaign will run for one year, and focus on reducing the number of drivers, passengers, and children killed in traffic collisions because they were not restrained or were improperly restrained. To meet this goal, the CHP will host educational training, provide public information, and conduct child safety seat inspections.
“The CHP is focused on educating every person who rides in a vehicle about the benefits of seat belts and child passenger safety seats,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Parents and caregivers are the first line to establish a lifetime habit of consistent seat belt use.”
California law requires all children under two years of age ride in a rear-facing child safety seat. Additionally, the law requires a child be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the rear seat of a vehicle until they are at least eight years of age.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that child passenger safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 72% for infants and by 63% for toddlers in passenger cars.
In addition to educational efforts, the CHP will continue to conduct enforcement operations focused on occupant restraint violations throughout the year with a special emphasis during the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign and National Child Passenger Safety Week.
More information regarding seat belts, seat belt regulations, child passenger safety, and child safety seats, is available at any CHP Area office.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CHP
Comments