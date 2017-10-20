Minarets participates in the Sequoia Forestry Challenge

Seven Minarets High School students recently participated in the 2017 Sequoia Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 58 high school students from nine Central Valley schools. The event was held Oct. 11-14 at Quaker Meadow Camp, east of Springville.
One of this year’s highlights was the opportunity to conduct a forest inventory of Quaker Meadow Camp. After spending a day on the camp property collecting field data and interacting with natural resource professionals, students compared their data to historic conditions of the area and made recommendations on whether or not forest restoration was needed.
During the challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.
“The Forestry Challenge was a great event. It taught students real skills used in forestry,” said Minarets teacher Richard Chapman.
“This was an excellent opportunity for me to further my skills in forestry and has strengthened my desire to be a forester,” added Minarets junior Sierra Slater.
