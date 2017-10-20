Minarets participates in the Sequoia Forestry Challenge

Students from Minarets High recently conducted a forest inventory of Quaker Meadow Camp during the 2017 Sequoia Forestry Challenge. Back row, from left: Darrin Coleman, Autumn Pecarovich, Mackenzie Camacho, and Hana Unruh. Middle row, from left: Richard Chapman (teacher / advisor), David Fondse, and Heidi Mitchell (advisor). Front row, from left, Sierra Slater and Ben Bradley. Submitted Photo