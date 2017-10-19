“It got my heart a-pumping”

More Videos 1:22 Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown Pause 0:33 ‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill 1:00 Superhero window-washers return to Valley Children’s Hospital 1:46 Thieves make off with pickup's tailgate. Fresno PD wants your help identifying suspects. 1:08 Hear from the latest Fresno State football commit 1:16 What did the Oakland Raiders players have to say after their latest loss? 1:00 Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 0:26 Tulare High's Emoryie Edwards reflects on his Central Section football record pursuit 2:38 Impressed yet? Fresno State off to 3-0 start in conference play 0:54 Clint Olivier clarifies Fresno City Council's vote in July on recreational pot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The long-awaited EMCSPCA no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee is taking shape, with retaining walls and building footings in place. The next step is the concrete work. Area contractor Randy Papike estimates the project will be completed by the end of next summer. EMCSPCA Treasurer Lyle Swanson makes a trip out there twice a week or so, just to see the exciting progress being made.