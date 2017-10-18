The remains of Alexander Joseph Sevier, found in August, have been identified as the Yosemite Park hiker who went missing in early May of this year.
The remains of Alexander Joseph Sevier, found in August, have been identified as the Yosemite Park hiker who went missing in early May of this year.
The remains of Alexander Joseph Sevier, found in August, have been identified as the Yosemite Park hiker who went missing in early May of this year.

Local

Yosemite National Park identifies remains of missing hiker Alexander Sevier

October 18, 2017 12:43 PM

Yosemite National Park Rangers have positively identified the remains of Alexander Joseph Sevier, a visitor who was last seen in Yosemite Valley in May 2017.

Sevier, 24 and a member of the U.S. Navy, arrived at the park alone on May 1, and stayed in Housekeeping Camp, according to officials. He was seen going out on daily day hikes during his visit. When he was reported missing, park rangers, with the aid of search dogs and a CHP helicopter, launched an extensive search.

At the end of August, human remains were found near the banks of the Merced River below Vernal Fall. These remains were sent out for DNA testing, and were confirmed to be the remains of Sevier, whose family has been notified.

Yosemite National Park worked with several agencies during the investigation, including NPS Special Agents, U.S. Navy, Special Agents from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS), Mariposa County Sheriffs Office,.the California Highway Patrol, YODOGS (trained search dogs), and Forensic Specialists from the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services.

YNP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

    Retired CHP 32-year helicopter pilot Mike Brown reminisces about working with Vern Black many years ago.

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 1:22

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown
Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together
Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

View More Video