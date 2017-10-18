Madera County Sheriff’s log for Oct. 9-15

Drugs played a large part in the 82 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Oct. 9-15, including the below:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 9: Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance call. A warning was given to involved parties and they were told to leave the area. A shopping cart with miscellaneous tools and other items was found in the area and taken back to the Oakhurst Substation and booked for safekeeping. Report was written for informational purposes only and case was closed.
☆ Oct. 10: Report of physical altercation, subject arrested for battery and transported to county jail.
☆ Oct. 11: Report of minor molested about two weeks ago by adult male. Deputies conducted an interview with reporting party over the phone. A report was taken and forwardedto detectives for additional follow up. Case pending.
☆ Oct. 12: Deputy conducting a patrol check on vacant property in the area behind Capital Pipe noticed a white pickup parked on a dirt road. The deputy walked to the truck and watched two subjects with a glass bong. Deputy made contact and found they were minors on school lunch break. The subjects were turned over to their parents.
☆ Oct. 12: Report of subjects fighting and breaking items in the roadway near Victoria and Woodbend lanes. Deputy determined no crime had been committed but the female was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and booked into county jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 10: Report of runaway near Skyline Ridge. The juvenile was located and returned home with reporting party. Case to be closed.
☆ Oct. 11: Deputy located a wanted person in the area of Road 417 and Highway 41. The subject was arrested and booked on the outstanding warrants and a narcotic pipe. Case forwarded to DA and probation dept.
☆ Oct. 12: Reports of bag of crystal meth found by casino security. Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage and were able to identify the subject who dropped the crystal meth. A report was completed and forwarded to Da office to file charges. Case closed.
☆ Oct. 12: Report from the 46000 block of Lucky Lane regarding a fraudulent check cashed. The suspect was contacted and driving on a suspended CDL. He was cited and released. Victim requested charges be filed. Referred to DA for charges filed.
☆ Oct. 14: Deputies noticed a vehicle stopped at Comstock Road and Highway 41 with a driver that appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. It was determined the driver had a felony warrant for drug related charges. Subject arrested and transported county jail.
O’Neals
☆ Oct. 11: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Road 200 regarding a student who had drugs on campus. A report taken. The student was cited and released. Forward to juvenile probation for charges.
North Fork
Oct. 13: Deputy was dispatched to the 33000 block of Road 228 regarding a 7 year old student taking ammunition to the school. Report made for documentation purposes only.
