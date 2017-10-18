Two new Physician Assistants join Adventist Health

Husband and wife team Michael and Cindy Coggins, certified physician assistants, are now caring for children and adults at Adventist Health Medical Office in Oakhurst.
Cindy specializes in internal medicine and women’s health, while Michael specializes in sports medicine/orthopedics and arthritis management.
Both received their physician assistant training at University of California at Davis and have been practicing since 2004.
Cindy was influenced to get into the medical field by a group of family practice physicians who hired her at 18 to work as a medical assistant.
“These physicians were my mentors,” she said. “They taught me everything about patient care, as well as moral values and how to behave as a professional.”
It was while in high school that Michael knew he wanted to get into the medical field, but later discovered that his passion was in treating sports-related injuries.
The Coggins are excited to care for patients in a rural area.
“The people here are very personable,” Michael said. “My wife and I are excited to bring our medical experience to this community.”
The couple, married since 2005, have six children. In their free time, they enjoy hiking, fishing and four-wheel driving.
To make an appointment: (559) 683-2711.
Adventist Health
