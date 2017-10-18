The Oakhurst Fall Festival offered rides like the Paratrooper.
Fall Festival Fun

This year’s Oakhurst Fall Festival, sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, offered thrilling rides, Jedi masters, beer and wine tastings, a variety of vendors, and an entertaining musical line-up.

“The festival was beyond amazing,” event chair Anne Driscoll said. “Not only was it awesome seeing all the kids running around and enjoying themselves on the rides, taking fun photos with Pete the Cat and getting their faces painted, it was a joy to see people coming out to enjoy the event in the community park.”

The chamber is already working on making plans to add even more to next year’s event.

“We just had a wonderful time,” chamber President Betty Linn said. “The children’s laughter warmed our hearts like you wouldn’t believe. It was so much fun feeling the festival vibe ... The committee exceeded our wildest expectations. We want to thank the community for their participation and support without whom we wouldn’t have had such a marvelous success. What an amazing way to celebrate our 25th year for the Fall Festival.”

Staff report

