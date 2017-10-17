Local

Driver collides with school bus

October 17, 2017 2:26 PM

On Oct. 11, at approximately 2 p.m., Timothy F. Tarr, 65, was driving a Yosemite Unified School District bus heading southbound on Highway 41. Tarr stopped at the intersection with Mecca Lane in Coarsegold, waiting to safely make a left turn.

According to the CHP, Naomi G. Smith, 51, of Fresno, also traveling southbound at approximately 55 mph, was unable to stop before colliding with the rear of the bus, which caused Smith’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, to head towards the right into a nearby ditch.

One of the 45 students on the bus complained of pain to his arm. He was seen by paramedics and released to his parent/guardian. Smith suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital.

CHP

