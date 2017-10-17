YUSD teachers will meet to discuss recall

The Yosemite Union Teachers Association will meet at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Coarsegold Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, to receive information about the process involved in recalling members of the district’s board of trustees.
The teachers, and some parents have raised concerns about the lack of transparency, and poor communication by the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Cecilia Greenburg.
In a short letter sent to nearly 80 of the the district’s teachers and classified staff (custodians, bus drivers, grounds, office personnel) on Oct. 12 announcing the meeting, YTA President Gina Hansen-Sedor said information will be presented and a discussion will be held about the recall process, followed by a secret ballot vote to proceed with a recall of some or all of the district trustees, or not.
The letter was also signed by classified union rep Danielle Vawter.
“It is important that everyone attends so YUTA knows where everyone stands,” Hansen-Sedor said. “Are we a united union committed to improving our working conditions? Are we, as a unit, willing to accept and make the necessary changes needed and doing what is best for the students? If there is one union meeting all school year that you attend, it should be this one.”
The Fresno California Teacher’s Association representative, Lisa Edelheit, as well as Susan Savage from the California Teachers Association, will be at the meeting to answer questions and explain the process of a recall.
