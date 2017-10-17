Al Galvez will oppose incumbent District 2 Supervisor David Rogers

Al Galvez, current Madera Unified School District Board of Trustees president, and Central Valley executive with PG&E, announced Tuesday he will run for the Madera County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat currently held by David Rogers.
In a prepared statement, Galvez said it is after extensive discussions with his wife Rosie, and members of the community, that he is formally announcing he will run for the seat on the board.
“I’m announcing my intention to run for election as District 2 Madera County Supervisor in next year’s election,” Galvez said Tuesday morning in front of closed fire station No. 3 in Madera Acres. “The district deserves a supervisor who will focus on his constituents and work to solve critical problems such as public safety, transportation and water. After watching zero investment in roads and the closure of two fire stations in District 2, it’s time for a change.”
Galvez said that growing up in a farm-working family, his parents instilled the values of hardwork at an early age.
“After graduating from Fresno State 25 years ago, I worked my way up through the ranks at PG&E becoming a top executive in the Central Valley,” Galvez said. “But it was education that held a special place to me. For without it, most people would not have been able to lift themselves up into prosperity and thus changing the course of their destiny - I for one, am such a person.”
He said he ran to serve on the Madera Unified School Board because he saw a rudderless, apathetic body that had been going along with the status quo for too long.
“I brought fresh leadership to the board, worked with fellow board members and community leaders, made tough decisions, and made needed changes that put the district back on track, ensuring the education of children with sound financial stewardship,” Galvez said.
Galvez has also served on the boards of many charities including Ronald McDonald House, United Way of Fresno/Madera Counties, Madera Chamber of Commerce, and the Fresno County Library Foundation.
He said if elected, he will be a “budgetary fiscal hawk and guard your tax dollars. I will seek to improve communication with the public about budget priorities with fiscal transparency and public access to the expenses of tax dollars.”
As far as fire protection, Galvez feels the county must ensure adequate fire protection services for its residents with improved response times, investment in training and equipment, and recruitment of paid call firefighters (volunteers).
Galvez said he would work closely with the sheriff to ensure he has the resources he needs to fight crime. “Making Madera County safe is paramount,” Galvez said. “I will work to increase the number of sheriff’s deputies to patrol Madera County, and focus resources on rural crime and the aggressive apprehension of criminals who prey on the elderly and our children.”
District 2 primarily covers the unincorporated area around Chowchilla.
Staff Report
