Madera Wine Trail to host 15th Annual Holiday Spirit Weekend

The Madera Wine Trail will host its 15th Annual Holiday Spirit Weekend Nov. 11 and 12, featuring eight wineries where visitors will have the opportunity to taste award-winning wines, indulge in gourmet food from area caterers and food trucks, enjoy live music, and holiday gift shopping.
The eight participating wineries are Oakhurst’s Idle Hour Winery, Westbrook Wine Farm in O’Neals, Birdstone Winery, Papagni Wines, Fasi Estate Winery, San Joaquin Wine Co., and Ficklin Vineyards.
“Wine Trail Weekend is the perfect time for visitors to experience Madera County’s rich wine heritage and unique family wineries ... whether you’re new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the Wine Trail,” said Madera Vintners Association President Walt Wheelan.
On the day of the wine trail, each winery will showcase newly released wines, gourmet foods, and entertainment:
☆ Fasi Estate Winery (42415 Road 208, 3 miles north of Highway 145 just off Highway 41 on Road 208) invites the public to kick off the holidays with them, as the winery will showcase three newly released wines for this event.
A 2016 Grenache Blanc will be paired with Dubliner cheese and green apple slices, the 2016 Syrah Rosé will be paired with melon bites, and their 2015 Malbec, which will be paired with Swiss chocolates. All three of these wines would pair perfectly with your holiday feasts.
☆ San Joaquin Wine Company (21821 Avenue 16, Madera) will release its brand new dry Rosé, as well as new vintages of Zinfandel and Sauv Blanc.
Get a head start on your holiday shopping needs with Deckerate Dot modern calligraphy, Miners Mix rubs & seasonings, LuLaRoe clothing, You Sweet Thing jams & jellies, and a variety of goodies from Chickies Tasty Treats. Gastro Grill will be onsite to keep your stomach happy while you sip and shop, and live music from Rhythm Review noon - 4 p.m., Saturday. As always, there will be a wide variety of wines poured and great discounts for attendees.
☆ Toca Madera Winery (36140 Avenue 9, Madera) will have many vendors for your holiday needs as well as live music, good eats and great wine.
☆ Westbrook Wine Farm Vineyard and Winery (by appointment only both days) is all about the wines, wine growing and learning. What novice and expert wine lovers, alike, will experience is the personal one-on-one attention of the grower/winemakers and artisanal wines which are thoughtfully crafted.
In an uncrowded and civilized, (albeit rustic) setting located at 49610 House Ranch Road, O’Neals, you will taste-travel from the Rhine through Bordeaux and into Italy with our Uber Rhenish, Fait Accompli and Madera Barbera and more.
Limos by pre-arrangment. Must be 21. A non-smoking property. Please, no guest dogs.
Appointments: (559) 868 -3499.
☆ Ficklin Vineyards will offer brunch in the courtyard and an assortment of award-winning Ports. Enjoy delicious samples from some of the best artesian vendors in the Valley. Port tasting 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., final admission at 1 p.m.Special purchases perfect for holiday giving will be available. Make reservations for intimate tours of its historic Adobe building, constructed in 1946 and containing casks going back to the early 1800s.
Space is limited for Adobe Cellar Tours at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 and 12:30 p.m., with general wine tasting closing at 2 p.m., to prepare for VIP seminars on Port 3-4 p.m.
Details / tickets: (559) 661-0075.
Other participating wineries are:
☆ Idle Hour Winery (41139 Highway 41, Oakhurst) - details to be announced
☆ Birdstone Winery (9400 Road 36, Madera) - details to be announced.
☆ Papagni Wines (9505 Road 30 1/2, Madera) - details to be announced
Details: Tickets are $25 in advance through Nov. 10 and $30 the weekend of the event. Designated drivers are free of charge. Tickets are available at Toca Madera Winery, San Joaquin Wine Company, or online. A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass and a pass to wine-tasting on the trail all weekend long.
For tickets visit www.MaderaWineTrail.com, or call Therese Williams (805) 705-3733.
Madera County Vitners Association
