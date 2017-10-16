Latest report has 213,000 acres burned and 5,700 structures destroyed by wildland fires in state
California fire summary reports 213,000 acres burned and 5,700 structures destroyed

October 16, 2017 4:56 PM

As of Monday, Oct. 6, 11,000 firefighters continued to make good progress on 14 large wildfires burning across the State, despite the fact that several new fires ignited.

On the current 14 large wildfires more than 213,000 acres have burned, an estimated 5,700 structures destroyed and sadly 41 people have been killed. This morning, a private water tender driver assigned to the Nuns Fire tragically died in a vehicle rollover on Oakville Grade in Napa County.

As containment figures have increased, many of the evacuations across the fires in Northern California have been lifted. Over 40,000 people remain evacuated, but many of the evacuation orders are being reevaluated.

Fires of Interest:

**Cal Fire Incidents**

CENTRAL LNU COMPLEX (4 fires)

  • In unified command with Santa Rosa Fire Department & Sonoma County Sheriff
  • Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned
  • 22 civilian fatalities & 1 private watertender operator

Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

  • 36,390 acres, 70% contained
  • Significant number of structures destroyed

Pocket Fire, Sonoma County

North of Geyserville

11,889 acres, 40% contained

Nuns Fire, Sonoma County

East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma

  • 48,624 acres, 50% contained

Oakmont Fire, Sonoma County

Near Oakmont

  • 875 acres, 15% contained

Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties

South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa

· 51,064 acres, 68% contained

· 6 civilian fatalities

· Significant structures destroyed

MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)

  • Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned

Redwood Valley, Mendocino County

North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley

· 35,800 acres, 50% contained

  • 8 civilian fatalities
  • Significant structures destroyed

Sulphur Fire, Lake County

Clearlake Oaks

  • 2,207 acres, 85% contained

WIND COMPLEX (3 fires)

  • Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned

Cascade Fire, Yuba County

Loma Rica area

  • 9,989 acres, 96% contained
  • 4 civilian fatalities
  • Significant structure destroyed

Lobo Fire, Nevada County

Rough and Ready area

  • 821 acres, 97% contained
  • Multiple structures destroyed

LaPorte Fire, Butte County

Bangor area

  • 6,151 acres, 95% contained

OTHER FIRES

Wilson Fire, San Diego County NEW

Wilson Road at Rancho Feliz Ranch, Warner Springs

· 25 acres, 70% contained

Long Fire, Lake County FINAL

Hwy 20 & Long Valley Rd, 5 east of Clearlake Oaks

· 100 acres, 100% contained

Cherokee Fire, Butte County - FINAL

North of Oroville

  • 8,417 acres, 100% contained

Honey Fire, Butte County - FINAL

Southwest of Paradise

  • 150 acres, 100% contained

**Unified Command Incidents**

Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County

Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City

  • 9,217 acres, 90% contained
  • Unified command with CAL FIRE, Orange County, Anaheim and City of Orange

**Local Incidents**

York Fire, Monterey County NEW

York Road & S Boundary Rd, southwest of Fort Ord

  • 40 acres grass and brush, 60% contained

**Federal Incidents**

River Fire, Trinity County

Community of Mad River

US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest

  • 148 acres, 85% contained

Cal Fire

