California fire summary reports 213,000 acres burned and 5,700 structures destroyed

As of Monday, Oct. 6, 11,000 firefighters continued to make good progress on 14 large wildfires burning across the State, despite the fact that several new fires ignited.
On the current 14 large wildfires more than 213,000 acres have burned, an estimated 5,700 structures destroyed and sadly 41 people have been killed. This morning, a private water tender driver assigned to the Nuns Fire tragically died in a vehicle rollover on Oakville Grade in Napa County.
As containment figures have increased, many of the evacuations across the fires in Northern California have been lifted. Over 40,000 people remain evacuated, but many of the evacuation orders are being reevaluated.
Fires of Interest:
**Cal Fire Incidents**
- In unified command with Santa Rosa Fire Department & Sonoma County Sheriff
- Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned
- 22 civilian fatalities & 1 private watertender operator
Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa Counties
Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa
- 36,390 acres, 70% contained
- Significant number of structures destroyed
Pocket Fire, Sonoma County
North of Geyserville
11,889 acres, 40% contained
Nuns Fire, Sonoma County
East of Hwy 12 from east Santa Rosa to east of Sonoma
- 48,624 acres, 50% contained
Oakmont Fire, Sonoma County
Near Oakmont
- 875 acres, 15% contained
Atlas Fire, Napa & Solano Counties
South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa
· 51,064 acres, 68% contained
· 6 civilian fatalities
· Significant structures destroyed
MENDOCINO-LAKE COMPLEX (2 fires)
- Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned
Redwood Valley, Mendocino County
North of Hwy 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley
· 35,800 acres, 50% contained
- 8 civilian fatalities
- Significant structures destroyed
Sulphur Fire, Lake County
Clearlake Oaks
- 2,207 acres, 85% contained
WIND COMPLEX (3 fires)
- Cal Fire Incident Management Team assigned
Cascade Fire, Yuba County
Loma Rica area
- 9,989 acres, 96% contained
- 4 civilian fatalities
- Significant structure destroyed
Lobo Fire, Nevada County
Rough and Ready area
- 821 acres, 97% contained
- Multiple structures destroyed
LaPorte Fire, Butte County
Bangor area
- 6,151 acres, 95% contained
OTHER FIRES
Wilson Fire, San Diego County NEW
Wilson Road at Rancho Feliz Ranch, Warner Springs
· 25 acres, 70% contained
Long Fire, Lake County FINAL
Hwy 20 & Long Valley Rd, 5 east of Clearlake Oaks
· 100 acres, 100% contained
Cherokee Fire, Butte County - FINAL
North of Oroville
- 8,417 acres, 100% contained
Honey Fire, Butte County - FINAL
Southwest of Paradise
- 150 acres, 100% contained
**Unified Command Incidents**
Canyon 2 Fire, Orange County
Hwy 91 & Gypsum Canyon Rd, Anaheim City
- 9,217 acres, 90% contained
- Unified command with CAL FIRE, Orange County, Anaheim and City of Orange
**Local Incidents**
York Fire, Monterey County NEW
York Road & S Boundary Rd, southwest of Fort Ord
- 40 acres grass and brush, 60% contained
**Federal Incidents**
River Fire, Trinity County
Community of Mad River
US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest
- 148 acres, 85% contained
Cal Fire
Comments