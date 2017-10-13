Demetra Chamberlain, right, one of the owners of California Sungold, helps Ralph Fairfield load supplies on a Discover Yosemite tour bus shortly before Fairfield departed for Santa Rosa to deliver 1,500 pounds of supplies to assist people in shelters from the recent disastrous fires.
Demetra Chamberlain, right, one of the owners of California Sungold, helps Ralph Fairfield load supplies on a Discover Yosemite tour bus shortly before Fairfield departed for Santa Rosa to deliver 1,500 pounds of supplies to assist people in shelters from the recent disastrous fires. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star
Demetra Chamberlain, right, one of the owners of California Sungold, helps Ralph Fairfield load supplies on a Discover Yosemite tour bus shortly before Fairfield departed for Santa Rosa to deliver 1,500 pounds of supplies to assist people in shelters from the recent disastrous fires. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star

Local

1,500 pounds of supplies heading to Santa Rosa for fire victims

October 13, 2017 2:42 PM

About 1,500 pounds of supplies for people left homeless in Northern California by the disastrous fires, were loaded on a Discover Yosemite tour bus Friday morning and driven to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and numerous shelters.

Included in the delivery were 2,240 bottles of water, 700 baby diapers from Discover Yosemite, 450 packets of dried fruits and nuts from California Sungold, granola bars, juice, soap, dog food, Gatorade, tooth paste, and toilet paper.

The donations were made within 24-hours of Dee Ann Smith, owner of Discover Yosemite, announcing on social media her plan to accept donations for those in Red Cross shelters and deliver the supplies.

A tour guide for Discover Yosemite, Ralph Fairfield, and his wife Martha, left Oakhurst a little before noon today to make the expected five hour trip north with the supplies donated by businesses and community members.

Plans are currently being made for additional donations, with the details being announced the first part of the week.

NOTE: This story will be updated.

Staff Report

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

    Retired CHP 32-year helicopter pilot Mike Brown reminisces about working with Vern Black many years ago.

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 1:22

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown
Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together
Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

View More Video