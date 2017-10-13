1,500 pounds of supplies heading to Santa Rosa for fire victims

About 1,500 pounds of supplies for people left homeless in Northern California by the disastrous fires, were loaded on a Discover Yosemite tour bus Friday morning and driven to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and numerous shelters.
Included in the delivery were 2,240 bottles of water, 700 baby diapers from Discover Yosemite, 450 packets of dried fruits and nuts from California Sungold, granola bars, juice, soap, dog food, Gatorade, tooth paste, and toilet paper.
The donations were made within 24-hours of Dee Ann Smith, owner of Discover Yosemite, announcing on social media her plan to accept donations for those in Red Cross shelters and deliver the supplies.
A tour guide for Discover Yosemite, Ralph Fairfield, and his wife Martha, left Oakhurst a little before noon today to make the expected five hour trip north with the supplies donated by businesses and community members.
Plans are currently being made for additional donations, with the details being announced the first part of the week.
