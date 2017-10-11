Raymond resident injured in motorcycle accident

A 38-year-old Raymond resident received major injuries following a motorcycle accident on Highway 41 last night, Oct. 10.
According to the CHP, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Oakhurst Area CHP officers attempted to stop Thomas W. Griswold for a speed violation as he drove his motorcycle northbound on Highway 41 near Bay Leaf Lane. Griswold failed to yield to the officers and fled at speeds of approximately 60-70 mph until he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the west roadway edge of the highway, where the motorcycle overturned.
Griswold was ejected, coming to rest in an open field. He suffered major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno via air ambulance.
CHP officers said alcohol is suspected to be a factor, and Griswold was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly evading a peace officer.
