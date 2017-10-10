Two fundraising events at Bandit Town Saturday

If you’re looking for plenty of fun in one spot, while financially helping high school graduates, North Fork’s Bandit Town is the place to be this Saturday.
The North Fork Women’s Club 9th Annual Chili Cook Off and Cake & Pie Bake Off will be held 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., with cash awards for best chili, first and second place people’s choice chili, best cake, and best pie, with winners announced at the end of the event.
Hot dogs, chili, beer, wine and sodas will be sold, and a raffle will be held, featuring gift baskets, and gift certificates from Ducey’s on the Lake, Di Cicco’s, Vons, Pappa Murphy’s, Round Table Pizza, and additional merchant donations.
Narrow Gauge Ramblers will provide music.
Clubs, organizations, and individuals can enter the Chili Cook Off and the Pie Bake Off.
Admission is $5 for adults, and children under 10 free, which allows you to taste all the chili you want before voting on your favorite entry.
Women’s Club President Marcia Abram said this is the third year the event has been held at Bandit Town.
Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships to graduating seniors in the Mountain Area.
“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the food and festivities while supporting area youth,” Abram said.
Details: Cook Off and Bake Off applications, (559) 877-6554. Other details, (559) 877-2487.
Oktoberfest
The second event of the day is Oktoberfest, 6 - 11 p.m., sponsored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Donaghy Sales.
Three bands will be featured at the event - Bill Clifton’s Chicken & Whiskey Band, Coarsegold’s Executive Rockers Show, and the Mallett Brothers Band.
Admission is $10 for this event (must be 21) that will have beer, wine and food for purchase.
“We guarantee a good time for good cause,” chamber President Dee Salazar said.
Proceeds from the event will provide graduating seniors in the Mountain Area with scholarships, and a number of chamber projects.
Details: Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226 - Dee Salazar, (559) 415-8002.
