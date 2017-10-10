Two fundraising events at Bandit Town Saturday

Both the North Fork Women’s Club and the North Fork Chamber of Commerce are holding fundraisng events Saturday at North Fork’s Bandit Town. From left, Marcia Abram and Marcie Favelo (Women’s Club president and vice president), and Dee Salazar and Christina DeGracia (Chamber president and vice president), will be there to welcome the community to the Women’s Club Chili Cook Off and Bake Off (11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.), and Oktoberfest (6 - 11 p.m.). Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star