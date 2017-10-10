News Briefs - October 12 edition

Veterans affected by fires sought
American Legion Post 110, Eastern Madera County, is seeking veterans in the Mountain Area who were adversely affected by the recent Railroad and Mission fires.
Veterans affected by one of the fires should contact Rick Mang, (559) 367-5413, or rickmangler@gmail.com.
12 counts of animal cruelty
A Madera Superior Court convicted Jennifer Nicole Budre and Clarence Edward Spear Jr. of 12 counts of animal cruelty on Oct. 5.
According to Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, the case involved the defendant’s failure to feed 12 horses that had become ill and emaciated and were ultimately seized by Madera County Animal Services.
The case was handled by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Todd Spangler. Spangler is also supervisor of the district attorney’s Agricultural and Water Crimes Task Force. The defendants are scheduled for sentencing by Madera Superior Court Judge, Joseph Soldani, on Nov. 17. Each face up to 10 years in jail.
“We will continue to prosecute those that abuse helpless animals and hold them to account for their criminal actions,” Linn said in a prepared statement.
HOW Dinner
Helping One Woman (HOW) will hold a dinner for Amber Tringali, 6 p.m., Oct. 18, at El Cid’s. The 33-year-old mother of three, Tringali is the full-time caregiver of her husband, David, who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago. He is in need of a shower wheelchair specialized for ALS patients (starts at $1,000), but their insurance refuses to pay. The monies raised at this dinner will benefit the Tringali family.
To donate or text the number in your party, Allison, (559) 760-4346.
Plant Sale
The Mariposa County Resource Conservation District will hold its annual native plant and wildflower seed sale, 8 a.m. - noon, Oct. 28, at the Ag Building on the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, and 8 a.m. - noon, Nov. 4, at the Coulterville Community Park.
Prices of most species $10; Redbuds $12; and Flannel Bush $13.
Details: (209) 966-3431, ext. 103, or mariposacountyrcd@gmail.com.
New voting system
Justin White, chief assistant county clerk-recorder, and Rebecca Martinez, county clerk-recorder & registrar of voters will speak 6:30 p.m., Oct. 17 at the Mountain Area Conservative Forum (formerly Mountain Area Tea Party) about the proposed new voting system.
There are major changes and Madera County is one of a few state counties to try out this new system beginning in the 2018 primary election. The county is looking for feedback and suggestions to help refine this new system.
The meeting will be held at the Best Western Yosemite Gateway Restaurant.
Details: John Pero (559) 642-4921, or macf@sti.net.
Holiday Boutiques
☆ Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild will hold its annual Holiday Boutique 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 11, in the church parish hall (40180 Indian Springs Road).
Many new and returning vendors will offer art and crafts. There will also be a cookie walk, door prize3s, and complimentary refreshments. A soup and salad luncheon will be served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., for $5.
Details: (559) 760-1838.
☆ Also on Nov. 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., the Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will hold a Holiday Boutique at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse and Grounds. Great shopping will be available with more than 60 artists, crafter and vendors, while enjoying Connie’s Famous Hog Dog Booth, the LOL Holiday Bake Sale, or lunch at the Blue Heron Restaurant.
Purchase Ladies of the Lakes High School Scholarship raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the great gifts, including quilt(s) made by the YLP Rippits.
Free parking and shuttle from the clubhouse to and from the upper clubhouse parking lot will be offered.
Vendor info: Rebecca Brannon, rbrannon53@gmail.com.
☆ Yosemite Lakes Community Church will host its Annual Christmas Boutique 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., on the same day.
Correction
The story in the Oct. 5 Sierra Star about state school testing (Smarter Balanced Assessments) inadvertently left out Raymond-Knowles Elementary School and the fact that Spring Valley Elementary had the highest percentage of students who met or exceeded the state standard average in English in Eastern Madera County.
Fifty percent of Raymond-Knowles students met or exceeded the state average (48.56%) in English and 28% met or exceeded the state average (37.56%) for math. Spring Valley had the highest score for elementary schools in Eastern Madera County for English/Language arts with 50.86% of students meeting or exceeding the state average.
We regret the error and any confusion it may have caused.
Comments