Hillview Water enters purchase agreement

Hillview Water Company’s new uranium removal system arrived from Colorado Oct. 3, at the site of the new water treatment plant on Crane Valley Road (426), just north of Bon Veu Place. The system will remove the uranium from the water at the rate of 1,200 gallons per minute. Construction on the new tanks that go in the tank rings shown in these pictures gets underway this week. The uranium removal system (and the arsenic, iron, and manganese system) is scheduled to be online by April 1, although Hillview hopes to have the WRT system up and running before that time. James Foster Hillview Water Company