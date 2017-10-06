Anil Olivera installed as new Coarsegold postmaster

Before a crowd of family and friends gathered at the Coarsegold Community Center, Anil Olivera was installed as the Postmaster of Coarsegold by Manager of Postal Operations Kimi Lonjin last Friday.
“Anil is dedicated to customer service,” Lonjin said, “and has always stepped up to provide great service to our customers."
An immigrant from Mumbai (previously Bombay) India, Olivera has lived in the U.S. for more than 19 years. He began his career in the postal service as a mail processing clerk in 2001 in New York City, before being promoted to a customer service supervisor in 2004, overseeing several offices in New York.
He transferred to Fresno in 2007, where he supervised all offices there, as well as the Sanger Post Office.
“I love serving customers, and have a staff who love their jobs,” Olivera said of his new post. “And I want to provide excellent service to all the Coarsegold customers.”
Olivera replaces Cheryl Ollier who transferred to work as postmaster in Paso Robles.
He resides in Fresno, and has been married to his wife Lavy for 12 years. The couple have two daughters, Eliyana, 6 and Mishayel, 5.
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler, Coarsegold Chamber of Commerce President Diane Boland, as well as community members also attended the installation.
