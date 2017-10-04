Jamie Ervin, Sierra Forest Legacy organizer, will present the Yosemite Area Audubon Society's monthly program, 7 p.m., Oct. 12 at the Mariposa Methodist Church. His presentation will focus on the impending new forest plans for the Sierra and Stanislaus national forests and how the public can participate in the planning process.
Jamie Ervin, Sierra Forest Legacy organizer, will present the Yosemite Area Audubon Society's monthly program, 7 p.m., Oct. 12 at the Mariposa Methodist Church. His presentation will focus on the impending new forest plans for the Sierra and Stanislaus national forests and how the public can participate in the planning process.

Audubon to focus on revised national forest plans

October 04, 2017 12:49 PM

Jamie Ervin, organizer for the Sierra Forest Legacy, will be in Mariposa Thursday, Oct. 12, to offer a conservation perspective on the opportunities presented by the new forest plans and what citizens can do to help assure future protection of the places and species they care about most.

Ervin’s slide presentation and discussion will take place at the monthly program of the Yosemite Area Audubon Society, 7 p.m., at the Mariposa Methodist Church parish hall.

A native of the hardwood forests of western North Carolina, Ervin first experienced the Sierra as a teenager on a challenging east side backpacking trip, gaining a reverence for the alpine landscape. He holds a Master of Science in Natural Resources from the University of Vermont and a Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School.

Like all YAAS programs, Ervin’s presentation is open and free to the public, although donations to defray program costs and to support the chapter’s local activities are welcome.

Details: (209) 742-5579 or www.yosemiteaudubon.org.

Contributed by Len McKenzie, YAAS

