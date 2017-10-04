YUSD meeting Monday

Yosemite Unified School District’s next Board of Trustees meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, inside the district’s board room on the campus of Yosemite High School. The public is welcome to attend.
Several teachers and YUSD staff members have expressed growing concerns about the direction the district is taking, both in a lack of transparency and the allegedly poor leadership of its new superintendent Cecelia Greenberg.
At a board meeting in August, many parents echoed those worries, and said they were considering transferring their children to a different school district as a result.
