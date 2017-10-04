News Briefs - October 5 edition

FFA fundraiser
Yosemite High FFA Boosters will hold the 11th Annual Tri Tip Dinner & Auction on Oct. 7 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30.
There will be live, silent and dessert auctions with raffle, and door prizes.
Tickets are $35 per person or $280 for a table of eight. Advance tickets are encouraged.
Tickets: Anita, (559) 760-6848; donations, Amy, (559) 760-3092.
Transportation meeting
The Madera County Transportation Commission will hold a meeting at Oakhurst Community Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 to discuss the future of roads and paths in the county.
Details: Dylan Stone, (559) 675-0721, ext. 17, dylan@maderactc.org, www.maderactc.org.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a $3 a bag book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 7. All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Old West Fest in Raymond
Raymond will come alive with the spirit of the west as a new cowboy festival will be held from 3-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
The Raymond Old West Fest will have storytellers and musicians including Jack Hannah, Dave Stamey, and Gary Gragnani. Food vendors will be available alongside booths set up to celebrate the history of the west and Raymond’s past.
Tickets to the festival are $25, and can be picked up at Mountain Feed & Fence in Coarsegold, and at the Raymond Museum on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m..
Details: Renee, (559) 436-6392, renee@ricanamedia.com.
Plant sale
With a good selection of native plants, blooming plants, succulents, heritage roses, and herbs, the Mariposa Master Gardeners will host its annual Fall Plant Sale 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 7), at the the Fire House Garden in Coulterville (corner of Highway 49 and J132).
Details: Mariposa Master Gardeners, (209) 966-7078, mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
Live theatre in Mariposa
The Mariposa County Arts Council’s Mariposa Theatre Alliance will present a live multi-media theatre piece titled The Story, written and directed by Les Marsden. Featuring local acting talent, The Story will be presented 7 p.m., Oct. 27-28, and Nov. 3-4, with a matinee performance 2 p.m., Nov. 5 at the Mariposa County Park Amphitheatre (4889 County Park Road, Mariposa).
The Story creatively explores Mariposa’s early history and chronicles the experiences and folklore of the region’s native population, up through the arrival of the first Europeans in the area to the mid-1850s and the establishment of many of Mariposa’s settlements.
Tickets are $9 for Mariposa County Arts Council Members, $10 for students and senior citizens, and $12 for general admission. To purchase tickets in advance, the Mariposa Arts Council’s Treetop Gallery (5009 Highway 140), or online at www.mariposaartscouncil.org.
Michael Costa Photo exhibit
Learning to Breathe - Annapurna and Nagarkot, photography by Michael J Costa is on display at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst through Oct. 10. A special presentation by the artist will be held 6 p.m., Oct. 8, during which Costa will talk about his trek and his photography, and will share additional images from his journey.
Admission: $15. Seating is limited. Call (559) 683-5551 to reserve seating.
Big Fresno Fair Admission
The Big Fresno Fair is now open and runs through Oct. 15. There is a new weekend admission policy where fair guests on Fridays and Saturdays are required to wear a wristband at all times. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21+) in order to be admitted to the fair after 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
The new admission policies are posted on the Fair’s website, www.FresnoFair.com under Fair Information and Policies, and include easy-to-understand frequently asked questions to help clarify any issues.
Details: www.FresnoFair.com.
Fresno concert
The Fresno Musical Club (FMC) will host a concert at 3 p.m., Oct. 8 which will include the 12 Interval Studies by Coarsegold resident Barbara Ulman, played by pianist Alan Rea.
The concert will be held at the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church (3673 N. First St, Fresno). Organist Faye De Long and three recent winners of FMC competitions will also perform.
Admission is free. Reception to follow.
New digital mammography machine
John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa has installed a new Hologic Digital Mammography Machine, and patients can now schedule their mammography exam.
An open house will be held 4-6:30 p.m., Oct. 17, on the front lawn of the hospital so visitors can see the new machine, and the new Riggs Medical Helicopter Service now stationed at the hospital.
Refreshments and appetizers will be served. There will also be door prizes and music.
Writing class
A memoir writing class meets 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Fridays at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church. Those interested can either come by or call for more information.
Details: Joyce Stuhr, (559) 683-5494.
Tarantula Festival
The 20th Annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival will be held 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 28, in the Historic Village in Coarsegold. There are many contests, including pizza eating, scream-off, hairy legs, tarantula races, and pumpkin cake (bake your best pumpkin dessert to win an overnight stay at an area resort).
Details: CoarsegoldEvents@yahoo.com, or (559) 683-3900.
Book release party
Branches Books & Gifts in Oakhurst will host a release party for John Green’s new book, Turtles All the Way Down, from 9 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 9.
Details: (559) 641-2019.
