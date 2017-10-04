Musical smorgasbord coming to Golden Chain Oct. 27

Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chain Theatre’s next production that will bring the best of the last 100 years of Broadway music and dance to the Mountain Area.
Featuring accomplished area performers, Another Opening, Another Show, promises to be a musical delight for both longtime Broadway fans and anyone new to musical theater.
Written by James Mierkey and Jennifer Janine, and directed by George and Melinda Rich, the production has a cast of 45 that span in age from 8 to 80.
“With selections from 25 popular musicals, including South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, Grease, and Phantom of the Opera, there is sure to be something you will love whether you are a baby boomer or a millennial,” George said. “This production is going to be a truly upbeat celebration of the musical stage.”
“The talent is wonderful, and the show is among the most fun, the most enchanting, the most special I’ve ever witnessed,” added Melinda.
“Inspiring, moving and uproarious songs and dance numbers … each show is two dozen tiny moments of pure theater with vocalists performing from their souls,” said GCT Artistic Director Janine.” Another Opening, Another Show will be a magical night that is a must-see.”
Details: Another Opening, Another Show, PG, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Oct. 27 - Nov.19. www.goldenchainthesatre.org, (559) 683-7112.
Staff Report
