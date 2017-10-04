Longest serving elected official in county to speak Saturday

Rebecca “Becky” Martinez, Madera County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar and former president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials, will speak at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday on “Counting your vote so it counts,” at The Best Western Plus on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
Martinez will discuss recent changes in election law, voter system modernization, and a recap and review of the November 2016 election at the monthly meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club.
A lifelong Madera County resident, devoted mother and a proud grandmother, Martinez has just completed a series of community workshops aimed at familiarizing Madera County voters with a proposed new countywide balloting system.
After graduating from Madera High School, she started her career of public service with Madera County in 1973 in an entry-level position where her work ethic, attention to detail and dedication to duty earned her several promotions.
In 1990 she was elected the Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, the first of seven times she has been elected to the position.
Until September of 1998, Martinez held the position of ex-officio Clerk of the Madera Superior Court. She holds the distinction of being the longest serving elected official in Madera County, an honor she said she’s mindful of every day.
From July of 2008 through July of 2010, she served as the president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials, the statewide association of county clerks, clerks of the board of supervisors and registrars of voters.
In July of 2010 Secretary of State Debra Bowen presented Martinez with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award in recognition of her “intelligent, open-minded and enthusiastic dedication to making our democracy work better.”
In November of 2014, she was appointed by the president of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials to the transition team for newly elected Secretary of State Alex Padilla. As a part of the team, Martinez was asked to provide essential input as Secretary Padilla transitioned from the position of a State Legislator to the role of California’s Chief Election Official.
She has two children and three grandchildren that she enjoys spending her free time with. In addition, she enjoys traveling with friends and family and serving as a member of the Madera Noon Chapter of Rotary International where she has chaired the Rotary Health Day event and was selected as Rotarian of the Month.
Chief Assistant Clerk/Recorder/Registrar Justin White will assist in Saturday’s presentation.
All are invited to attend, regardless of party affiliation, with questions encouraged from those in attendance.
An $8 “All You Can Eat” breakfast buffet will be available at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting and program starting at 9:30.
Oakhurst Democratic Club
