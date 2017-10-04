New at the Oakhurst Branch Library this month

New this month to Oakhurst Library shelves are:
Adult books
☆ A Hiss Before Dying by Rita Mae Brown Sneaky Pie Brown (fiction). This Mrs. Murphy mystery brings together the author and her feline, Sneaky Pie Brown, with their unique circle of Southern sleuths. Fall is in the air, colors are changing and bodies are popping up. The Blue Ridge mountains are the setting for Mary Minor and Harry Hairsteen, her husband, as she cleans her cupboards, he prepares the horses and their beagles chase rabbits through the Virginia hills.
☆ The Third Nero by Lindsey Davis - A Falvia Albia Novel (fiction). Rome, 90 A.D. is the setting within the grandiose architecture and sweltering heat. The distinct personalities of Emperor Domitian and Flavia Albia complement this winding story through the corridors of dangerous power, revolt, and Saturninus senate. Flavia is approached for her least favorite job - intelligence - to root out enemies of the emperor while planning her wedding.
☆ Solve Your Money Troubles, Nolo 16th Edition: (nonfiction). This newest edition offers strategies to get out of debt and stay that way. Conquering overwhelming debt starts with understanding your options. If you are looking for the tools to get your finances on track- this is the book1
Adult DVDs
☆ Murdoch Mysteries – Season Ten
☆ The ZooKeeper’s Wife
Children DVD
☆ The Lego Batman Movie
Young adult books
☆ The Secret Language of Sisters by Luanne Rice (fiction). Two sisters. One text. One accident with change everything. Ruth Ann (Roo) McCabe has locked-in syndrome after a car flips and leaves her paralyzed. She’s in a coma and can see and hear and understand everything around her, but no one knows it. Tilly, her sister, grapples with guilt as well as possibly being the only one who can see through Roo’s silence to healing.
☆ Stranger than Fiction by Chris Colfer (audiobook, fiction). Four friends. One celebrity. One unforgettable road trip. Reality check. Big secrets and the not-so-glamorous side of fame is discovered when a celebrity accepts an invitation from enamored fans. This author reveals the truth behind power, fame and the meaning of friendship, on this hilarious, life-changing adventure.
Children’s books
☆ R is for Rocket by Tad Hills ~ An ABC book: (picture book)
☆ Sleepy Toes by Kelli McNeil (board book)
☆ Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians by Brandon Snaderson (fiction)
☆ Frank Einstein and the Evoblaster by Jon Scieszka (fiction)
☆ Fall of the Beasts, Spirit Animals by Varian Johnson (junior series, fiction)
☆ The Book of Wildly Spectacular Sports Science by Sean Connolly (junior, nonfiction).
The Oakhurst Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
