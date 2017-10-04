A ‘Bear-A-Day’ treasure hunt is underway

As part of the ARTober promotion by Mountain Area artists in cooperation with Visit Yosemite Madera County, a ‘Bear-A-Day’ treasure hunt throughout the month has amateur detectives scurrying around the area in search of chainsaw-carved bears.
The treasure hunters will be challenged to find ‘Art the Bear’ inside and outside businesses in the Oakhurst area after receiving daily clues and instructions on the visitor bureau’s Facebook and Instagram feeds at @artoberoakhurst.
Clue sheets can also be picked up and the visitor center, 40343 Highway 41.
Details: www.ARTober.net.
