Mini carved bears have been hid in and around Oakhurst for the “Bear-A-Day” treasure hunt as part of the ARTober promotion by Mountain Area artists and Visit Yosemite Madera County Visitor Bureau.
A ‘Bear-A-Day’ treasure hunt is underway

October 04, 2017 10:56 AM

As part of the ARTober promotion by Mountain Area artists in cooperation with Visit Yosemite Madera County, a ‘Bear-A-Day’ treasure hunt throughout the month has amateur detectives scurrying around the area in search of chainsaw-carved bears.

The treasure hunters will be challenged to find ‘Art the Bear’ inside and outside businesses in the Oakhurst area after receiving daily clues and instructions on the visitor bureau’s Facebook and Instagram feeds at @artoberoakhurst.

Clue sheets can also be picked up and the visitor center, 40343 Highway 41.

Details: www.ARTober.net.

Staff Report

