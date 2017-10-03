Marines celebrate 242nd birthday

Members of The Mountain Detachment #1121 of the Marine Corps League will celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps Nov. 10 with an annual dinner to honor the history, mission and tradition of the Corps. Reservations must be made no later than Oct. 27.
The dinner will be held at the Evergreen Conference Center Oakhurst with a no host bar from 5-6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial cake cutting and dinner. Dinner selections include bacon-wrapped beef filets (medium rare only), salmon sauteed in a dill and butter sauce, and vegetarian (upon request only). The cost is $35 per person. Dress is semi-formal or military uniform.
Each year the Marine Corps works to benefit the community with fundraisers and services, including participation in the Avenue of Flags, Toys for Tots, the Veteran’s Memorial in Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park, burial detail and scholarship donation.
“It’s a chance for everyone to get together, to have a good time without working,” said past detachment commandant and event chairperson Ralph Capone. “It’s a time to relax, a time for the new members and wives to socialize.”
History of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball
According to the Marine Corps Heritage International website, usmcpress.com/index.htm, in 1921 13th Commandant Gen. John A. Lejeune issued Marine Corps Order No. 47, Series 1921 summarizing the history, mission and tradition of the Corps. It further directed that the order be read to all Marines on Nov. 10 of each year to honor the founding of the Marine Corps.
The first formal Birthday Ball took place in Philadelphia in 1925. Guests included the commandant, the secretary of war (now secretary of defense), and statesmen and elected officials. Prior to the ball, Gen. Lejeune unveiled a memorial plaque at Tun Tavern.
In 1952 Commandant Gen. Lemuel C. Shepherd Jr. formalized the cake-cutting ceremony and other traditional observances, according to the website. Marine Corps policy now mandates that the first piece of cake be presented to the oldest U.S. Marine present, with the second piece going to the youngest Marine, which will be determined at the dinner.
A solemn reading of the Commandant Lejeune's birthday message to the Corps follows.
RSVP checks are payable to MCL #1121, and mailed to MCL Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121, P. O. Box, 141, Oakhurst, 93644.
This day for warriors is a day of camaraderie, and a day to honor Corps and country.
Details: Ralph Capone, (559) 642-6033.
Staff Report
