Forward progress quickly stopped on Ramblin Fire northwest of Ahwahnee

Firefighting crews, with air attack on order, quickly halted all progress on a vegetation fire reported around 11:45 a.m. on Ramblin Road south of the Bootjack area in Mariposa County.
Around 12:45 p.m., scanner reports indicated all forward progress of the Ramblin Fire was stopped.
First response units reported the fire around five acres, in the 3600 block of Ramblin Road. The fire was eventually estimated around 20-30 acres.
Numerous engines, from both Cal Fire and Sierra National Forest, were put on order.
At least five air tankers and two helicopters were ordered, but several of the orders were canceled when forward progress was reportedly stopped.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert via text messages asking the public to avoid the area.
