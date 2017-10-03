The grades are in, and Wasuma Elementary takes the lead in Eastern Madera County

Results from the latest annual state tests on English and mathematics have been released, and out of the 11 schools in Eastern Madera County that were tested, Wasuma Elementary was the sole school to exceed the state average in both subjects.
From the Mountain Area, Minarets, Yosemite, and Glacier high schools, and Wasuma exceeded the state standard average in English, while three elementary schools (Oakhurst, Wasuma, and Rivergold) exceeded in math.
The tests come as part of Smarter Balanced Assessments in both subjects, given in grades three through eight, and grade 11. The testing program is in its third year.
They measure the performance of high school juniors and elementary students with the results ranked in four categories: standard exceeded; standard met; standard nearly met; and standard not met.
California testing included 3.2 million total students. On a single day (May 9, 2017), nearly 500,000 students took the online tests, the largest single day of such assessments.
Officials said the tests use California’s academic standards to ask students to write clearly, think critically, and solve complex problems in preparation for college or technical careers.
For juniors at Glaicer Charter High School, 83% met or exceeded the English standards. At Minarets High School, 63.89% met or exceeded the standards, while Yosemite High School was at 55.34%.
Out of the three area high schools, it was again Glaicer that scored the highest in math standards, with 33% of tested students meeting or exceeding the standards, followed by Yosemite High at 28.67%, and Minarets at 19.45%.
When it came to the elementary schools in Eastern Madera County, Spring Valley had the highest percentage of students (50.86%) who met or exceeded the standards for English, followed by Wasuma (49.48%), Rivergold (48.04), Mountain Home Charter (47.96%), Oakhurst Elementary (40.32%), Coarsegold (37.86%), and North Fork (34.15%).
In math, the highest percentage of elementary students who met or exceeded the standards were at Oakhurst Elementary (41.65%), closely followed by Wasuma (41.45%), Rivergold (38.97), Coarsegold (32.86%), North Fork (26.38%), and Mountain Home Charter (26.24).
State Board of Education President Michael W. Kirst said California is moving in the right direction - both the high school graduation rate and college eligibility rate are at all-time highs - but there is more work ahead to ensure that students can demonstrate a mastery of standards through testing.
The state provides the results free to any parent, teacher, or other interested party on the CAASPP Results Web page, where anyone can view and compare results among schools, districts, and counties along with statewide results in previous years. Go to caaspp.cde.ca.gov/sb2017/Search to view results by county, district, and school.
An understanding student CAASPP scores Web site is also provided to help parents and teachers analyze the results, along with practice tests in each grade level.
NOTE: At the high school level, it was juniors (11th grade) who were tested. Oak Creek Intermediate is 5th - 8th grade. All the elementary schools (including Mountain Home Charter) tested 3rd - 8th grade students.
The state average for elementary school students and high school juniors (3.2 million students tested):
☆ 48.56% met or exceeded English/Language arts/literacy standards
☆ 37.56% met or exceeded math standards
How Madera County foothill and Mountain Area schools performed:
Yosemite High School
☆ 55.34% met or exceeded English/Language arts/literacy standards
☆ 28.67% met or exceeded math standards
Minarets High School
☆ 63.89% met or exceeded English/Language arts/literacy standards
☆ 19.45% met or exceeded math standards
Glacier Charter High School
☆ 83% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 33% met or exceeded math standards
Oak Creek Intermediate
☆ 35.97% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 35.77% met or exceeded math standards
Oakhurst Elementary
☆ 40.32% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 41.65% met or exceeded math standards
Mountain Home Charter
☆ 47.96% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 26.24% met or exceeded math standards
Wasuma Elementary (Ahwahnee)
☆ 49.48% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 41.45% met or exceeded math standards
Coarsegold Elementary
☆ 37.86% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 32.86% met or exceeded math standards
Rivergold Elementary (Coarsegold)
☆ 48.04% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 38.97% met or exceeded math standards
North Fork Elementary
☆ 34.15% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 26.38% met or exceeded math standards
Chawanakee Academy Charter (7th & 11th grade)
☆ 38.33% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 16.95% met or exceeded math standards
Spring Valley Elementary
☆ 50.86% met or exceeded English/Language arts standards
☆ 33.05% met or exceeded math standards
In Madera County as a whole, 35% of students are meting English/language arts goals, and 23% are meeting math goals.
