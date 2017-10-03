This was found by a motorist experiencing car problems on Deadwood. It appeared to be a handmade device to start a fire, and was turned over to the CHP.
Local

Deadwood driver discovers possible arson device on Highway 41

October 03, 2017 9:36 AM

A motorist recently driving north on Highway 41 was forced to pull to the east side of the road near the top of Deadwood Mountain when the car had mechanical problems.

After the motorist pulled onto the shoulder of the road, and got out of the vehicle, they found what seemed to be a makeshift “fire starting” device in the dry grass.

The device was a book of matches rolled up around a burning cigarette, attached on top of two screws, to possibly hold the device off the ground to get more air circulation around the device to burn faster.

Fortunately, it did not work, with the cigarette burning out before starting fire to any dry weeds.

The motorist called the California Highway Patrol and turned the device over to a CHP officer.

Staff Report

