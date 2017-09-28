News Briefs - September 28 edition

EMT course
An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course will be offered by John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Education Department, in Mariposa, beginning in January through April 2018.
The EMT Training course meets the standards for National Registry, the State of California EMS Authority, D.O.T., and the American Heart Association.
Classes are scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays, and three Saturdays per month from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 6, and pre-registration is required prior to that date. The course fee is $850 and includes all texts, workbooks, and materials. Class size is limited. Request course information sheet and registration form, for all full course information.
Contact instructors Kathi Whitson and Phil Whitson for course information, and registration form, (209) 966-4880 or pkwhitson@sti.net.
Flu shots
With flu season upon us, flu shots are being offered at the following locations:
☆ 9-11 a.m., Oct. 10, at the Mountain Christian Center (40299 Highway 41, Oakhurst)
☆ 10-11 a.m., Oct. 20, at the North Fork Post Office drive-thru clinic (33171 Road 222, North Fork)
The cost is $5 per shot for those 12 years and older.
Details: Public Health Department, (559) 675-7893, or (800) 427-6827.
Half court shot pays off for Glacier High graduate
Recent Glacier High School graduate Joel Bradshaw made a trip to Oregon Coast Culinary Institute in Coos Bay Sept. 20 with his mother Rhonda and sister Sarah, to attend various kickoff events for the new semester.
Joel said he just wanted to arrive in time to actually begin classes, but his mom and sister encouraged him to attend the kickoff events so he could meet people ahead of time. He reluctantly gave in.
One of the events at a basketball game was a half-court shot contest. According to his mother, Joel is a sociable and happy guy so he volunteered to give it a try, and amazed everyone in the gym when he made it.
Now, he is not only popular (There’s the guy who...), but he won a nice prize - His entire bill for the first semester has been paid by the college. That $250 per month that he owed can now go to other expenses or be banked for next semester. The Bradshaws regard this as an unexpected blessing and are very thankful for this and many other opportunities that have come their way.
Marine Corps birthday
Members of The Mountain Detachment #1121 of the Marine Corps League will celebrate the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps Nov. 10. Reservations must be made no later than Oct. 27.
The dinner will be held at the Evergreen Conference Center Oakhurst with a no host bar from 5-6 p.m., followed by the ceremonial cake cutting and dinner. The cost is $35 per person. Dress is semi-formal or military uniform.
RSVP check payable to MCL #1121, and mail to MCL Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121, P. O. Box, 141, Oakhurst, 93644.
Details: Ralph Capone, (559) 642-6033.
Bass Lake Home Tour
The Bass Lake Home Tour will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
Sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club in cooperation with Bass Lake Realty, seven beautiful and unique homes will be on the tour, with all proceeds going to the victims of recent wildfires including Oakhurst, Sky Ranch, North Fork, and Mariposa areas.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A ticket includes lunch.
Details: Beth Carver, (559) 642-3610
Zen movie night
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen Movie Night 7 p.m., Sept. 29, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l, Oakhurst).
The movie, Peace is Every Step, is the 1998 biography of Thich Nhat Hanh, and runs 68 minutes. Refreshments will be served. Suggested donation $10.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or myogomacneil@gmail.com.
Elks rib dinner
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will host a benefit dinner with doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. The dinner, with tickets costing $15, will consist of barbecued ribs, mac and cheese, salad, and garlic bread.
Children aged 9-12 are half price ($7.50), with those 8 and under free.
Proceeds will benefit the Elks Lodge, located at 42484 Highway 41. Reservations are required by Oct. 27.
Details: (559) 683-2717.
Granite Gambler poker run
The North Fork Booster Club will host a motorcycle poker run, known as the Granite Gambler, on Sept. 30 to raise funds for a new gas range at the North Fork Town Hall.
The day starts at the town hall (33060 Road 228) with a pancake breakfast served by the North Fork Lions Club, then follows an 80-plus-mile route through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. After that, the run returns to the town hall for a tri-tip dinner, raffles, bar, and live music by the Nicholas Mudd Band.
Card stops include locations in Auberry, Tollhouse, Clovis, and North Fork.
Tickets are $40 per rider and $25 per passenger, which includes the breakfast and dinner as well as a raffle ticket. A $500 prize will be given for the high hand, and $250 for the low.
Details: www.granitegambler.com.
North Fork Oktoberfest
The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will host Oktoberfest at Bandit Town (55420 Road 226) from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 14.
There will be beer, wine, and food for purchase alongside bands, dancing, raffles and other fun events.
Tickets are $10 per person.
Details: (559) 415-8002, deesalazar2@gmail.com.
City county meeting
On Sept. 30, Madera County will host a joint meeting with the cities of Chowchilla and Madera in order to strengthen an intergovernmental coalition between all three bodies.
The meeting will be hosted at Madera Municipal Golf Course, with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by a workshop with lunch, and an optional golf tournament for those who wish to join.
Bill Chiat, Dean of the California State Association of Counties, will facilitate the discussion between the county and two cities.
“This is an enormous step toward collaborating in good faith on issues that affect all three entities,” said Max Rodriguez, chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors. “The real winners are the shared constituents we serve.”
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will have no impact on the general fund, county officials said.
Details: (559) 675-7700.
Head Start program
The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program, which includes education, medical, and dental screening for children, is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, officials announced Monday.
A child must turn 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2017 to be eligible. Head Start provides a comprehensive, high quality service designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families.
The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties. Services include early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to apply, please call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start, North Fork (559) 877-2352.
CHP driving class
The Oakhurst office of California Highway Patrol will host a “start smart” driving class for parents and teens from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at its office on Redbud Drive along Highway 49.
The class, led by officer Kaci Lutz, will go over ways for teen drivers to stay safe on the roads, as well as information on licensing laws in California.
Details: (559) 658-6611.
