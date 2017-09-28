ARTober promotion will showcase arts in the Mountain Area

So many activities and creative events will be taking place in Oakhurst and the surrounding area next month, it has been given a name - “ARTober.”
Visit Yosemite Madera County has partnered with Oakhurst’s art community to present ARTober dedicated to celebrating arts and culture throughout Oakhurst.
ARTober encourages collaboration and participation from artists, musicians, writers, venues, and foodies to showcase all things arts and culture in Oakhurst.
The events are designed to encourage people to explore and appreciate arts in Oakhurst; a vibrant city of arts and among the largest artist communities, per capita, in California. ARTober kicks off with one of Central California’s premier art events, the 15th Annual Sierra Art Trail Open Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
Sierra Art Trails provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to see fine art and fine crafts in the making, and to meet and purchase works directly from the people who create them. The show takes place in homes, studios, galleries, and businesses in more than a dozen communities in Eastern Madera and Mariposa counties.
“I am very excited to be involved in the first annual ARTober, a month-long celebration of the arts in Oakhurst,” said Jon Bock, president of Sierra Art Trails.
Scroll through the events calendar www.artober.net/events/ and you will find a wide array of art activities to enjoy, including:
☆ 31 Days of ARTober: Each day a unique chainsaw-carved bear will be hidden somewhere in Oakhurst. Come by the visitor center at 40343 Highway 41 in Oakhurst to pick up your “Clue” sheet.
☆ Oakhurst Fall Festival: Don’t miss Oakhurst’s annual signature event held on Oct. 13 (4-10 p.m.) and Oct.4 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.) in the Oakhurst Community Park. This year’s main attractions include jedi training, an Elvis concert, and a Ferris Wheel. Don’t miss the Oakhurst Rocks booth where everyone can paint a rock.
☆ Sierra Meadows Concert Series featuring The Trespassers on Oct. 20. Enjoy veteran bluegrass wizards who mix it up with a little rock, blues, gypsy jazz and country.
☆ “Another Openin’ Another Show” runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 19 at the historic Golden Chain Theatre. This is a live theatre performance “Celebrating 100 years of Musical Theatre.”
☆ ARTober in Oakhurst’s “Chalk Out” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m., in the Sierra Star parking lot. Bring the children for an afternoon of art, food, and music. Create your own piece of art or watch as others draw theirs. It’s free to participate, and the chalk will be provided for adults and children to get creative in a 4-by-4-foot square. There will be prizes for the top designs in three age groups.
If you or your Oakhurst business/organization would like to have an event included in the ARTober event listing, or if you would like to be contacted with further information about how to help and participate, email rhonda@yosemitethisyear.com or go to www.artober.net for more information.
