Couple caught in fatal rock fall off Yosemite’s El Capitan are from United Kingdom

El Capitan rock fall seen on Yosemite webcam A Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Inspiration Point catches the dust plume from Wednesday's massive El Capitan rock fall. The 24-hour, time-lapse video was edited. You can see more time-lapse video at http://www.halfdome.net. A Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Inspiration Point catches the dust plume from Wednesday's massive El Capitan rock fall. The 24-hour, time-lapse video was edited. You can see more time-lapse video at http://www.halfdome.net. ©HalfDome.net

