Fr. Gordon Kamai of Christ Church is a former recipient of an Angels Amongst Us award. This year’s event will be held Nov. 5, and nominations are due by Oct. 2. Sierra Star File Photo

Deadline for Angel nominations is Oct. 2

September 27, 2017 8:55 AM

The nomination deadline for Angels Amongst Us is Oct. 2. There’s still time to recognize the good deeds of someone in your family, organization, church, or neighborhood by nominating that person for an angel award.

The Mountain Bear Fan Club will hold its Angels Amongst Us awards luncheon Nov. 5, at ECCO (Evergreen Conference Center Oakhurst) and both nominees and nominators are invited.

There is no limit to the number of nominations, no age restrictions, or cost to you, your organization or the nominees. Every nominee will receive recognition during the program.

Nomination forms can be picked up at Dorsey’s Hallmark, Yosemite Bank, Bank of America, Ameriprise and Sierra Tel.

Details: (559) 683-7929.

Staff Report

