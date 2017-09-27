Scarecrow contest gets underway Oct. 1

Fall is here and that means fall fun is about to start. Branches Books invites businesses, schools, establishments and anyone who wants to be a little festive to participate in the month long Scarecrow Contest, which runs throughout the month of October.
During this time, locals and visitors are encouraged to visit the scarecrow sights along with the many events this fall in Oakhurst.
Last year, 20 businesses participated and this year, Branches Books encourages more involvement to exceed that number, urging that all scarecrows are up by Oct. 9.
“I am a huge fan of October, Halloween, fall and really anything having to do with decorating/blinging things up/and raving a place out,” Anne Driscoll from Branches Books said. “This led to wanting to do something fun with my fellow employees, business owners and community and, if you will, a throw down of sorts.”
Awards include:
- Best of Show (winner will receive Best of Show Trophy and $100 of Branches Books gift cards). This is a perpetual award. High marks given for use of materials, space, creativity, team work, name, labeling and overall awesomeness.
- Most Creative (winner will receive Most Creative Scarecrow prize - a $50 Branches Books gift card). This prize is for a well thought out and knocked out of the park imagination and fun.
- Most Inventive Use of Materials (winner will receive Most Inventive Use of Materials - a $50 Branches Books gift card). What did you use to create your scarecrow? Hay? PVC? Bubbles?? If the judges stop dead in their tracks and say “wow,” then you’re on the right track.
- Best Theme Display (winner will receive Best Theme Display - a $50 Branches Books gift card). Do you love a theme like we do? Show it off. The judges are partial to books.
Scarecrows will be judged by a Facebook poll online this year. Winners will be notified Nov. 10.
Details on Oakhurst Scarecrow Festival or the Oakhurst Fall Festival, Anne Driscoll at anne@branchesbooks.com or call (559) 641-2019. Users are encouraged to use the hashtag #oakhurstscarecrows.
