Applications now accepted for student art and poetry contest in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park, and the Ansel Adams Gallery, announced Monday that they are accepting entries for the seventh annual Gateway Expressions Student Art and Poetry Contest.
The contest is open to all students from kindergarten through high school, and entries will be accepted no later than Oct. 13.
Artwork and poetry should be original, officials said in a release, and communicate a connection to Yosemite’s natural or cultural history, through wildlife, plants, conservation, and more that represents the legacy of the park.
“The (contest) is a unique program that encourages youth in our community to express themselves and share their love of Yosemite,” said Chip Jenkins, acting superintendent. “Art has played an important role in Yosemite National Park and we are proud to support youth in our gateway communities.”
Selected student artwork and poetry will be featured in an exhibit at The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Valley. Many students from the Mountain Area have been featured as winners in previous years. Students will also be recognized and acknowledged at a special awards ceremony at the gallery on Nov. 18. Contest winners will be notified by phone and email.
Details: 209-375-9503 or yose_education@nps.gov.
Staff report
Comments