Head Start programs are now being offered to children in Madera and Mariposa counties.
Local

Head Start program opens for children in Mountain Area

September 25, 2017 11:25 AM

The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program, which includes education, medical, and dental screening for children, is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, officials announced Monday.

A child must turn 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2017 to be eligible. Head Start provides a comprehensive, high quality service designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families.

The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties. Services include early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to apply, please call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start, North Fork (559) 877-2352.

Staff report

