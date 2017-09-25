County to host meeting with Chowchilla, Madera Sept. 30

On Sept. 30, Madera County will host a joint meeting with the cities of Chowchilla and Madera in order to strengthen an intergovernmental coalition between all three bodies.
The meeting will be hosted at Madera Municipal Golf Course, with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by a workshop with lunch, and an optional golf tournament for those who wish to join.
Bill Chiat, Dean of the California State Association of Counties, will facilitate the discussion between the county and two cities.
“This is an enormous step toward collaborating in good faith on issues that affect all three entities,” said Max Rodriguez, chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors. “The real winners are the shared constituents we serve.”
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will have no impact on the general fund, county officials said.
Details: (559) 675-7700.
Staff report
