After quick start, Minarets Mustangs lose to Yosemite Badgers 27-14

It looked like a promising night for the Minarets Mustangs (2-3) Friday night at Badger Stadium after marching down the field on its first drive and scoring on a slant pass for a quick 7-0 lead (after the PAT) over Yosemite High (3-0).
But the Mustangs did not score again until there was less than a minute to play in the the fourth quarter - and in between those TDs, the Badgers scored 27 points.
Badger running back Nic Harper scored three touchdowns for YHS. Austen Burgeno had a two-yard rushing TD for the Badgers.
Receiver Preston Conti scored both Minarets touchdowns.
The game was marred with nearly 20 combined penalties.
The Yosemite JV team (2-1) defeated Minarets 48-0. Six different Badgers scored.
Justin Micallef and Holden Eames each had two touchdowns for the Badger JV team.
