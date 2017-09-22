Yosemite running back Nic Harper breaks a couple tackles and outruns Mustang defenders for a TD in the second quarter of the Badgers 27-14 win over Minarets Friday night. Harper had three rushing TDs on the night.
Yosemite running back Nic Harper breaks a couple tackles and outruns Mustang defenders for a TD in the second quarter of the Badgers 27-14 win over Minarets Friday night. Harper had three rushing TDs on the night. Tyrus Ramos Special to Sierra Star
After quick start, Minarets Mustangs lose to Yosemite Badgers 27-14

September 22, 2017 11:14 PM

It looked like a promising night for the Minarets Mustangs (2-3) Friday night at Badger Stadium after marching down the field on its first drive and scoring on a slant pass for a quick 7-0 lead (after the PAT) over Yosemite High (3-0).

But the Mustangs did not score again until there was less than a minute to play in the the fourth quarter - and in between those TDs, the Badgers scored 27 points.

Badger running back Nic Harper scored three touchdowns for YHS. Austen Burgeno had a two-yard rushing TD for the Badgers.

Receiver Preston Conti scored both Minarets touchdowns.

The game was marred with nearly 20 combined penalties.

The Yosemite JV team (2-1) defeated Minarets 48-0. Six different Badgers scored.

Justin Micallef and Holden Eames each had two touchdowns for the Badger JV team.

NOTE: For complete details, see the Sept. 28 edition of the Sierra Star.

Staff Report

