Yosemite schedules its ‘Facelift,’ annual litter removal event, with free entry Sept. 30

The public is invited to participate in the 14th Annual Yosemite Facelift, where volunteers help clean up trash and debris scattered throughout the park during the busy summer season.
Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter at various locations in the park, park officials said, including roadways, in the river corridor, on trails, near climbing routes, and in parking, camping, and lodging areas. The event starts the evening of Sept. 26. Trash pick-up volunteers will start on Sept. 27 and continue through Oct. 1.
Last year, over 1,400 volunteers collected and removed 12,197 pounds of trash and debris from Yosemite National Park. Volunteers worked over 11,700 hours throughout the event and throughout the park to clear debris and trash from heavily visited areas and along park roadways.
Interested volunteers can sign up at the booth in front of the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27-30. On Oct. 1, a registration will also be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A second check-in station will be at the Tuolumne Meadows campground office from Sept. 28-30, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Crew leaders will be at the booths to organize work groups and hand out trash bags, gloves, and litter sticks. Trash must be returned to the booths each day by the registration area’s closing time to be weighed and sorted. All volunteers must register prior to participating in the event.
On Sept. 30, a Saturday, the park will celebrate National Public Lands Day. In order to celebrate this special day and the Facelift events, the park will waive entrance fees. The fee waiver includes entrance fees on Saturday only and is not associated with camping fees.
Additionally, there will be a Yosemite Volunteer Awards Ceremony at 4 p.m. in front of the Valley Visitor Center that day.
The Yosemite Facelift is a park-wide volunteer event that was started by the Yosemite Climbing Association in 2004 to encourage climbers and other visitors to clean up the park at the end of summer. The Yosemite Climbing Association sponsors and organizes the annual Yosemite Facelift in partnership with the National Park Service. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.yosemiteclimbing.org/facelift-2017/.
Staff report
Comments